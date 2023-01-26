FLETCHER — Investigators said an unidentified medical incident caused the death of a 30-year-old Lawton man while he was driving on Interstate 44 Thursday morning.
Matthew Muirhead was taken from the scene of the incident, about one-fourth mile east of Fletcher by Kirk’s EMS and pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Muirhead was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup northeast on the interstate shortly after 11 a.m. when a medical issue caused him to run off the east side of the road and into a fence, Trooper Randall Milam stated. The truck continued another 1,000 feet, struck another fence and came to rest.
Two passengers in the truck were uninjured.
Muirhead and the passengers were all wearing seatbelts, Milam reported.
