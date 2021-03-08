CACHE — A Cache woman wrecked Saturday evening due to a medical condition, according to investigators.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Paula S. Hightower, 68, was admitted to Southwestern Medical Center in fair condition for observation for a hand injury.
Hightower was driving a Honda vehicle eastbound on Cache Road shortly after 6:15 p.m. when she went off the roadway to the right just outside of Cache, struck a ditch and came to rest on its wheels, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper reported the wreck was caused by an unexplained medical condition.