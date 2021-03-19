The State Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for a man shot and killed in November 2020.
The admitted shooter has told investigators his gun went off accidentally.
Douglas Patrick Armondi Jr., 44, of Lawton, was killed by a through-and-through gunshot wound to the head the night of Nov. 18, 2020, according to Medical Examiner Lisa Barton.
Barton reported the victim had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his bloodstream. She ruled the cause of death a homicide.
Armondi’s death was the 16th reported in Lawton in 2020.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office is accusing Bryan Derrell Bruce of killing Armondi through negligence from a bad decision that led to Armondi’s death.
Bruce, 42, of Lawton, was accused of pulling the trigger. He made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. Manslaughter is punished by a minimum of four years in prison and the gun charge by up to 10 years.
Bruce told investigators he was trying to break up an altercation between his son and Armondi over Bruce’s ex-wife late the night of Nov. 18, 2020, outside his home in the 2100 block of Northwest 20th Street. Officers arrived to find Armondi dead behind the wheel of his Cadillac.
Bruce said he’d retrieved his gun from the home after his son and Armondi began fighting over the woman, who was now dating Armondi, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said he believed the gun was unloaded. But when he pointed the gun at Armondi and told him to leave, he said the gun accidentally went off, the affidavit states.
He was taken into custody for the homicide and gun allegation as well as for a warrant for failure to appear for judgment and sentencing after plea for 2017 case for a misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property. A bench warrant and bond forfeiture were ordered earlier in November 2020, court records indicate.
Bruce, who is free on $10,000 bond, was scheduled for a Jan. 11 hearing over the State’s motion to revoke his suspended sentence; the hearing was postponed.
Bruce has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from February 2011, for cultivation of controlled substance, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 21, Bruce’s preliminary hearing conference has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. May 20, records indicate. As part of his bond conditions, he is to have no contact with the woman at the center of the incident.
