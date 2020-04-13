The State Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy of a man found dead in a home Friday afternoon on Lawton’s southwest side.
Lawton Police Officer Gary Franklin reported that officers were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a home in the backyard of 2413 SW H regarding a man who was not conscious and not breathing. They arrived and the homeowner directed them to the second home, located in the backyard. A man was found dead inside. Franklin reported he is Christopher Kendall.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and Medical Examiner Ron Jackson was called to the scene. There was no reference to signs of foul play in the report.
Kendall’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said there is no other information available at the time. More information will be released when available, he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.