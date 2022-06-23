State Medical Examiner Inas Yacoub testified Wednesday that Shaun Loud died from “violence.”
She could not describe the circumstances of what led to Loud’s death, but said she could only testify to what she learned through his autopsy.
Yacoub offered testimony in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom in the first-degree murder trial of David Flores Villanueva, 41, of Cache.
Villanueva is on trial for the May 23, 2020, stabbing death of Loud, 41, of Lawton.
As Assistant District Jill Oliver showed images from Yacoub’s autopsy report from the autopsy of Loud, Yacoub explained her findings about the four sharp wounds found on his body.
Two intersecting wounds to Loud’s upper right chest were non-fatal and could have come from one or two perforations by a knife, Yacoub testified. A small cut to his left hand offered evidence of a defensive wound, she said.
The fatal wound went in through Loud’s lower left chest, penetrating the sternum and ribs before piercing his right ventricle of his heart and entering his right lung, collapsing it. Yacoub said the fatal wound went at least 7 centimeters deep and caused a large amount of blood to fill his chest cavity.
“It’s like drowning in one’s own blood,” she said.
Loud was wearing two layers of shirts at the time he was stabbed. Yacoub testified it took a lot of force to cause the fatal wound.
“It takes force to go through items of clothing,” she said. “It takes force to go through skin; it takes force to go through ribs and bone.”
Although a weapon has not been recovered, Yacoub testified Loud’s wounds were consistent with those made by a knife.
Following the incident, Villanueva went on the run. He was later found by police at a home in Duncan and taken into custody.
During cross-examination, Villanueva’s counsel, Michael Amend, of Norman, said because a death was ruled as from homicide, it doesn’t offer the whole picture, only that one person was killed by another person. He asked Yacoub if she was able to determine if the wounds were the result of murder or self-defense.
“I can’t say,” she said. “I was not there.”
Villanueva faces up to life in prison without parole after three prior felony convictions, if convicted.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today.