A Lawton man died from over 40 stab wounds and dozens of cuts in December 2020, according to the State Medical Examiner.
Andrew Walter Franco, 31, died from acute sharp force injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to Dr. Inas Yacoub, medical examiner. The manner of death was listed as homicide.
Franco, an employee with ReMax, was discovered the night of Dec. 16, 2020, inside a home at 1434 NW 22nd Street. According to police, Franco had been working alone as a handyman at the home but failed to return to work. He was found dead inside the home.
A potential suspect was seen leaving the home through the back door and walking northbound, according to a statement from the time by Lawton Police.
Several days after Franco’s discovery, investigators received an undisclosed piece of evidence that led to the belief foul play was involved in his death. No further information has been released.
Yacoub noted there were at least 43 wounds featuring sharp force trauma, according to the final autopsy report.
Franco suffered 27 sharp force wounds to the head and neck, nine wounds to the torso, a single stab wound to the right thigh, three wounds to his arms and four sharp wounds to the lower back. He also received 24 cuts to his back and 17 to his front.
The stab wounds to the back showed “no hesitation marks” and some of the wounds appeared to have a squared-off edge, the report states. However, no piece of a broken weapon was identified during radiology.
The Constitution has submitted several questions concerning this case to the Lawton Police.
If you have any information about the murder you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app. You could become eligible for a reward if your information leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.