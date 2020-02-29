The State Medical Examiner’s office has identified who killed whom during a Feb. 14 murder-suicide.
Both Quayshaun Bell, 28, and Mari Medina, 29, died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the ME’s office.
Medina’s manner of death was identified as homicide and Bell’s, suicide.
The pair were discovered the afternoon of Feb. 14 inside a home at 4509 SW Park after neighbors heard the sounds of gunshots.
What led up to the incident remains under investigation by Lawton police.
Medina’s death marks Lawton’s fourth homicide of 2020.
The city’s third homicide victim was Kindra Blevins (Johnson), 31, who was found dead Jan. 29 inside a home in the 2500 block of Southwest C Avenue.
Aaron Purdy, 25, of Oklahoma City, was charged Jan. 31 for the felony charge of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Purdy is accused of killing Blevins (Johnson) by stabbing her multiple times while, he said, he was under the influence of Xanax and was “drunk and high.”