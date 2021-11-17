ELGIN — A Caddo County woman was hospitalized Saturday following a wreck into a Comanche County home.
Betty Harley, 60, of Apache, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in stable condition with facial and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Harley was driving a GMC Acadia eastbound on U.S. 277 shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday when an unidentified medical issue occurred, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. The vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the roadway to the left, striking a fence, impacting another before coming to a stop after crashing into a home just north of the Elgin city limits.
The airbags went off and Harley was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Johnson reported the collision wasn’t the driver’s fault through improper action.