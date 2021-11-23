GARVIN COUNTY — A Kiowa County woman is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Sunday wreck in Garvin County blamed on a medical condition.
Ashleah K. Ake, 28, of Hobart, was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in critical condition with leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ake was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Oklahoma 74 shortly before 1 p.m. when she went off the roadway to the right, drove through a fence and drove about 3/10-mile before striking a tree just north of County Line Road, Trooper Heath Green reported. She was pinned for about 45 minutes before Elmore City firefighters freed her from the wreckage.
An 8-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl riding in the vehicle were uninjured.
Green reported Ake suffered an undisclosed medical condition that caused the wreck.