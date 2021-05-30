Medicaid signups start Tuesday

The long wait by Dr. Daniel Joyce, medical director of Hearts That Care free clinic, for Oklahoma to offer medical and behavioral health insurance to most of his patients is about to end on July 1.
“I’m expecting about 80 percent of my patients (at the free clinic) should qualify for the expansion. … I have been pushing for this for 10 years,” said Joyce, who is also employed as a family doctor at the Lawton Community Health Center (LCHC), Midtown, in Lawton. There is a sliding fee scale based on income at LCHC, so some of his uninsured patients there will also qualify.
Signup for health insurance benefits due to the expansion of Medicaid, known as SoonerCare in Oklahoma, will begin June 1 for those who qualify. Thanks to the majority of Oklahomans voting on June 30, 2020, to expand SoonerCare eligibility for approximately 200,000 adults ages 19-64 with income levels at 138 percent of the federal poverty level and lower (see chart), the expansion will take place on July 1.
Don’t panic and don’t reapply if applied in last 90 days:
“Don’t panic” if you can’t get through to sign up online or by phone on June 1, because it is an ongoing process, said Melissa Richey, OKHCA chief of communications. June will be a soft opening for the expansion with two focuses in the first half of the month.
Those focuses are to identify those who previously applied for SoonerCare over the past 90 days to see if now eligible, and to identify and train community partners such as the County Health Departments to help get the word of the expansion out and to help individuals file for benefits, especially if they don’t have internet access.
“The reason we have June 1st listed is that we will look at the last 90 days and screen those who applied for SoonerCare benefits and were denied. If they are now eligible, those people will be enrolled automatically,” Richey said.
“Don’t panic if you don’t get a letter from OKHCA on June 1” indicating you are eligible, Richey said. It may take until the middle of the month to hear by mail if you have been approved or not.
Those who do want to apply at the beginning of June can do it online at www.MySoonerCare.org, by calling the SoonerCare Helplne at 800-987-7767 or by downloading the application, in English or Spanish, from Marketplace.CMS.gov and sending it to the Health Insurance Marketplace at the address on the form. The form used in all three application modes is the same one used for the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Immediate verification if apply by phone or online:
Anyone applying online or by calling the SoonerCare hotline, will know immediately if they are approved, she said adding, that if someone applies online or by phone after June 30 and are approved, they will get an ID number and can immediately use those health insurance benefits. They will receive a card or letter mailed to them later.
For those applying by mail, the turnaround time will depend on the mail, she said.
There is a safeguard built for the SoonerCare hotline number.
“We won’t call (a person’s phone number) unless a member specifically asks us to call them back,” she said. Just hang up if you haven’t requested a callback and you receive a phone call from a someone identifying themselves of being with SoonerCare.
What is needed to apply?
A good idea is to download the application even if you plan to call the SoonerCare hotline so you can step through the questions during the call.
No matter how you apply, you will need a proof of identity, such as a driver’s license and Social Security numbers for all those living in the house. Income information including wages, social security and supplemental social security income, alimony or child support as well as any current health insurance of any household member are required. Additional information includes the name of any childcare provider and cost of care.
Who qualifies and what are the benefits?
SoonerCare currently covers children, pregnant women, the disabled and elderly, according to OKHCA website. Those categories are expanding.
Under the expanded guidelines, adults ages 19 to 64 with income levels at or lower than 138 percent of the FPL are eligible. There is no work requirement. For those who are self-employed or independent contractors, income is based on amount after business costs have been deducted. See chart for number in household and income levels.
There is almost no preventative care or exams at Hearts that Care.
“The average age for my patients is 53,” Joyce said.
By the time they are seen, they can have advanced congestive heart failure, cancer or other serious disease. Many of these diseases may have been prevented or helped at a much earlier, easier and less expensive to treat stage if they could have had preventative tests.
Benefits include six covered prescriptions per month along with durable medical equipment (DME) such as oxygen equipment and supplies, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds, he said.
“They are eligible to see a doctor, … a counselor, … a surgeon, get a pap smear and get all the preventative (exams),” Joyce said.
No online access?
The public library can help with access, either using the computer, which does have software that wipes the history of the previous user and software to help protect personal information, said Daniel Phelps, Lawton Public Library (LPL) technology specialist.
People have filed out the Census, filed their taxes and used other applications requiring the use of personal data on the library computers, said Kristin Herr, LPL library director.
If a person does not want to get online themselves to use or download an application, the librarian at the front desk can help, Herr said.
Other community partners to help with applications will be identified in June, Richey said.
Hearts That Care will also have someone trained to help with applying for the benefits, Joyce said.
OKHCA is well-aware that there are two populations in this expansion group, Richey said. One group is computer savvy and knows about the expansion, the other group doesn’t know or have access to the internet and does not know about the expansion or the details.
“So, we have been working closely with our partners around the state to bring awareness,” she said. Once training is done for the community partners by the middle of the month, “this is where our partners are going to be so incredibly important to us. (For example) being in the community and have their own iPads” to help people apply.
For more information, visit OKCA.org and click on Medicaid expansion on the dropdown menu, visit MySoonerCare.org or call SoonerCare Hotline at 800-987-7767.