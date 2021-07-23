MEDDAC welcomes new commander

A soldier who was born at Altus Air Force Base took over leadership of the US Army Medical Department Activity — Fort Sill during a change of command ceremony Thursday.
Col. Daniel Bridon ceremonially took the colors from his predecessor, Col. David Zinnante, at the Old Post Quadrangle.
Bridon joins the Fort Sill team from Defense Health Headquarters where he was Chief, Portfolio and Resource Management Division and Chief information officer.
“I know you possess the knowledge, the leadership and strategic vision necessary to ensure that this command continues to maintain its status as the premier medical platform for the world’s best expeditionary and globally integrated fighting force,” said Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, Commanding General U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central. “As we move into a somewhat uncertain future in the healthcare realm, although one I think that will be much brighter now that we have a vaccine. I’m confident that under your leadership, the health care team here will continue to excel in its role as a key partner with the Fires Center of Excellence, the Lawton community and the entire military health system.”
Zinnante, who will take over as chief of staff at the Medical Center of Excellence at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, was lauded by Bagby for his leadership during the pandemic. Zinnante’s team conducted more than 80,000 COVID tests and administered more than 25,000 COVID vaccines.
Zinnante then took time to thank many of his former soldiers by name as well as his wife and children. He also addressed the activity, as a whole, to let them know he wished he could stay with them on the eve of their upcoming deployment.
“It’s said that the Army is a people business and these accomplishments all come down to the MEDDAC soldiers and civilians, and their commitment to serving our beneficiaries,” said Zinnante. “From the custodial team, the clinical providers, the nurses, the administrative staff, facilities management, human resources, medical logistics, medical records, coding information management, referral management, patient advocacy, medical support assistance, and I can go on and on. There’s just no such thing as a coincidence and every single person, every single one of you within the MEDDAC work collectively to create a remarkable team.”
Bridon, who was born at Altus Air Force Base and raised in New York, said he was glad to be back in Oklahoma after 45 years. He quoted NFL Hall of Fame head coach Marv Levy when he asked himself, “Where would you rather be than right here, right now.”
“Taking care of those we are entrusted to serve is no game to be sure,” Bridon said to his troops. “There is no other place I’d rather be than on this field today with these finest of soldiers and with all of you.”