Medal of Honor recipient says “we abandoned them” when talking about the chaos in Afghanistan

In place of a right hand, retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry has an advanced prosthetic. On the prosthetic is a small plaque listing the names of the fallen Rangers of his regiment — 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
Petry received the Medal of Honor from then President Barack Obama on July 12, 2011, in a ceremony at the White House for his actions in Afghanistan in 2008 during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Petry spent a total of 26 months deployed to the combat zone during 6 deployments. It was during his final deployment he lost his hand on a mission in Paktia Province, Afghanistan while serving with D Company, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
While on a daylight raid to capture a high-value target, the Rangers came under heavy fire. During the firefight, Petry was shot through both legs, but continued to lead his Rangers. An enemy combat then through a grenade into a position held by Petry and two of his soldiers. Petry, without regard for himself, picked up the grenade to throw it back at the enemy. However, the grenade exploded and while he saved the lives of his teammates, he lost his right hand.
Years later, with the chaotic and sudden withdrawal of troops Afghanistan, Petry, like many veterans, is questioning what his sacrifice and that of his fellow Rangers meant. He’s left with feelings of anger and remorse, his prosthetic hand a reminder of what so many American troops fought for and who they left behind.
“I feel a little bit angry about Afghanistan,” Petry said at an interview on Fort Sill. “And seeing the changes that we were making, the allies we were building — There’s a reason the Taliban was so quickly able to take over, because we abandoned (our allies). We basically told them we would be there to support them and now we’re leaving them on their own. So, it makes me a little bit upset.”
While images of Vietnam and Afghanistan have seen side-by-side comparisons as of late, Petry said he doesn’t want his fellow soldiers and veterans to feel it was all for nothing. He wants them to remember they did the best they could to help the country while they were there.
“A lot of folks talking about me and making the comparison to Vietnam, and I hope that our veterans and military that served over in Afghanistan, looked down upon themselves as soldier, as U.S. service members, we just do what we can while we’re in that uniform,” Petry said. “We’re not the ones making the decisions can’t hold ourselves in contempt. All we can do is know that we did our best while we were there.”
Petry was the keynote speaker at Fort Sill’s basic training graduation Friday. He encouraged the newly minted soldiers to understand that he and all the veterans who came before them now stand behind them as they begin the “great journey of being a U.S. Soldier.”