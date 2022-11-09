Meaders keeps his judicial seat, Walker new district judge

Comanche County District Judge Scott Meaders will keep his seat, while long-time local attorney Jay Walker will become the county’s newest district judge.

The seats were decided by voters Tuesday, who also returned incumbent John Michael Montgomery to his District 32 Senate seat, and incumbents Trey Caldwell and Rande Worthen to their House of Representative seats. In addition, voters elected G. Brent Russell to the district judge seat being vacated by Ken Graham.

