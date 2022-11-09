Meaders keeps his judicial seat, Walker new district judge

Comanche County District Judge Scott Meaders will keep his seat, while long-time local attorney Jay Walker will become the county’s newest district judge.
The seats were decided by voters Tuesday, who also returned incumbent John Michael Montgomery to his District 32 Senate seat, and incumbents Trey Caldwell and Rande Worthen to their House of Representative seats. In addition, voters elected G. Brent Russell to the district judge seat being vacated by Ken Graham.
Meaders is returning to his District 5, Office 4 seat for a second five-year term, after beating challenger Brad Cox. Meaders won 23,372 votes (65.95 percent of the vote) to 12,065 votes (34.05 percent) cast for Cox. Meaders was first appointed to the seat in 2017 by Gov. Mary Fallin, then took the seat unopposed in 2018.
“I think that it demonstrates there is a great deal of confidence in the job I’m doing, not just the residents of Comanche and Cotton counties, but within the entire district,” Meaders said. “I think my record has demonstrated that I’m committed to doing the job and working hard and making sure cases are heard impartially and fairly, and people appreciate that.”
Cox, a local attorney who has practiced law for almost 40 years, issued a statement:
“First of all, I want to say congratulations to my esteemed opponent, Scott Meaders, and to let him know I wish him continued success in his role as district judge.
“To the people of the 5th Judicial District, I want to say thank you for your time, and your attention. I have had the time of my life meeting you as I was out campaigning. You are an amazing group of citizens, and I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve as an attorney in our community.
“Thank you for the fun and the chance to get out of my office for a time and get to know you.”
Walker and West were competing for the Office 3 judicial seat left vacant when Irma Newburn resigned after being appointed a federal immigration judge.
Walker won 18,716 votes (52.09 percent), compared to 17,217 votes (47.91 percent) cast for West. Walker, the long-time owner of the Jay S. Walker Attorney at Law firm, did not respond to requests seeking comment.
West, a public defender for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, said he was pleased at how well he and his team did.
“It was an amazing race for my first time to run, and I’m just very, very proud of the team that helped me go as far as we did. It’s been an incredibly humbling experience. I met so many people on the campaign trail,” West said, of residents who stopped him in the heat of the day to offer a cold drink, or to pray over him. “It was a great experience overall. I’m very, very happy that I could run such a clean race.
“My wife was amazing, my rock for the whole thing and I would not have gone as far as I did without her help. I’m in a good place. I’ve got a wonderful job to go back to. I wish Mr. Walker the best of luck.”
In the Office 2 judicial race, Russell (who is a Stephens County associate district judge) won 22,944 votes or 65.92 percent of the total. Duncan attorney Bobby Lewis won 11,860 votes, or 34.08 percent.
In the Senate District 32 race, Republican incumbent Montgomery won his second term, collecting 10,359 votes or 67.44 percent of the total. Jernigan, a Democrat, won 5,001 votes, or 32.56 percent.
In House District 63, Caldwell, a Lawton Republican, will return to office for his third term, after winning 7,267 votes, or 80.46 percent. Shykira M. Smith, a Lawton Democrat, won 1,765 votes or 19.54 percent.
In House District 64, Worthen, a Lawton Republican, collected 3,817 votes (54.58 percent) to win his fourth term. Kyle Meraz, a Lawton Democrat, won 2,813 votes or 40.23 percent, while Zachary A. Walls, a Lawton Independent, won 363 votes, or 5.19 percent.
In Apache, voters easily agreed to raise their local sales tax one-half percent, to 10 percent, to help address community needs, including deteriorating public buildings. The issue passed by 59.1 percent: 224 votes in favor, compared to 155 in opposition.
In Caddo County, Democrat Robert Weaver defeated Republican Ricky Schuermann 1,491 to 1,243 or 54.54 percent to 45.46 percent, for county commissioner District 3 seat.
In Cotton County, Republican Mike Woods defeated Democrat Edward Eschiti for county commissioner District 1 seat 427 to 216, or 66.41 percent to 33.59 percent.
In Tillman County, Republican Roger Hoover defeated Democrat Greg Petty 319 to 288, or 52.55 percent to 47.45 percent, for county commissioner District 1 seat.
In Jackson County, Republican Rhet Johnson defeated Democrat Alex White 1,504 to 314, or 82.73 percent to 17.27 percent, for county commissioner District 3 seat.
Also in Jackson County, Brodie Butchee earned 616 votes, or 50.08 percent of the vote, in a crowded field of eight candidates to fill an unexpired term for Ward 4 on the city council.
In Stephens County, Lawrence Wheeler defeated Anthony Sykes 4,748 to 7,310 or 60.62 percent to 39.38 percent, for associate district judge.