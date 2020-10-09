The State Medical Examiner ruled that Lawton’s 12th homicide of the year came from a flurry of multiple stab wounds to the chest of a 42-year-old man.
According to Dr. Leonardo Roquero, Jose Matos died from multiple stab wounds to both sides of the chest.
Roquero reported he believed that wounds to the upper left and upper right parts of Matos’ chest killed him as the blade penetrated his heart and both lungs. One wound went 5 inches into the victim, the other went 6 inches deep. There were also two smaller wounds on the back of the left elbow and forearm.
There was methamphetamine found in Matos' blood.
Investigators believe that Robert Michael Adair Jr. killed Matos during an incident Aug. 10 at a Lawton motel.
Adair was charged Aug. 14 in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of second-degree murder. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Matos was found lying dead in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road, outside of room No. 120 with two apparent stab wounds to the chest. CPR was attempted but Matos died at the scene.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the bicycle he rode off on. Adair was stopped by police a short while later at Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road, the affidavit states. He tried to run off when police identified themselves and told him to stop. Investigators said he had blood on him and inside his backpack, a knife with blood on it was also recovered. Two witnesses identified him as the man who committed the crime.
Adair “confessed to stabbing Jose Matos with a knife, twice, inside the room” during questioning by investigators, the affidavit states. He said he felt like it was an “either him or me” moment.
Adair told the detectives it began while he and a woman were in the room with Matos. He said he felt Matos was being disrespectful to the woman and should leave and a physical fight followed. When Matos knocked Adair down, Adair said he got up and used the knife to stab Matos in the chest twice before fleeing on his bicycle, according to the affidavit.
Adair, who is in jail on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.