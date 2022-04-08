The State Medical Examiner released the autopsy report Thursday for a 59-year-old woman who died in December 2020.
According to the autopsy report, Charlene Thomas, 59, died Dec. 10, 2020, at a local hospital due to “multiple sharp force trauma.”
Although Thomas had other health issues, ranging from liver and heart disease as well as methamphetamine use and a COVID-19 infection, Dr. Celia Cobb determined the five stab wounds to her face, neck, scalp, upper back and breast were the cause of death by homicide. She also suffered five incised wounds and multiple blunt force injuries during the Dec. 6, 2020, assault. She died four days later.
The suspect, Alex Jordan Dill, 25, was originally charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. The assault charge was amended to a count of second-degree murder after it was determined Thomas died as a result of her injuries.
Dill had told investigators he stabbed Thomas because she reminded him of his mother, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Thomas was found by police inside the kitchen at 1611 SW I early the morning of Dec. 6. They’d followed a blood trail through the house to find her. She was lying on her back, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and other injuries and unable to speak. Investigators learned she been attacked at a home at 1916 SW H, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police of seeing Dill with a knife in his hand during the strange incident he would blame on taking a “meth pill.” He told investigators he’d begun feeling “paranoid and scared” and claimed an unknown man handed him a knife and told him to “get rid” of Thomas, the affidavit states. He told investigators he began stabbing her despite her pleas to stop.
Claiming Thomas “reminded him of his deceased mother,” Dill said he wasn’t sure why he attacked her, according to the affidavit.
Dill also is accused of getting into a fight with two Kirk’s Ambulance EMTS who were assisting with Thomas.
Dill has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from August 2017 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
After originally waiving his preliminary hearing, a mental observation and evaluation was ordered for Dill in October 2021. On March 4, Dill was found competent and ordered for the preliminary hearing to be held at 1:30 p.m. May 27 in Special District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom.
Dill remains in jail on $350,000 bond.