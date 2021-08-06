The January 2020 death of an inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility was the result of an enormous amount of violence involving at least 19 stab wounds, according to State Medical Examiner Asma Sharif.
With that information, the Comanche County District Attorney’s office is using the autopsy report of Brian Christopher Piper in the case against his accused killers.
Piper’s cause of death was from multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death is considered homicide.
Investigators are accusing Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates Jordan Neconish and Chance Barrett with committing the crime.
Piper, 31, was killed Jan. 17, 2020, while house at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. According to the Sheriff, he sustained stab wounds to the face, scalp, neck, chest, back, right arm and hand as well as numerous bruises and abrasions.
Few specific details about Piper’s death have been released. It is expected security video from the prison will be presented during trial.
Piper had been serving multiple sentences out of Pontotoc County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of substances to be used as precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, and using an offensive weapon while in commission of a felony, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Neconish and Barrett are each now housed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Neconish was serving at Lawton Correctional Facility for a possession of contraband conviction from Pontotoc County before his transfer.
Barrett is already serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from January 2019 in Rogers County, records indicate. He pleaded no contest to the August 2017 killing of a 73-year-old Claremore woman.
The autopsy report will be used in the upcoming 2 p.m. Aug. 13 preliminary hearing in Special District Judge Grant Sheperd’s court.