More details have been revealed following the release of the State Medical Examiner’s report into the accidental death of a man on April 10.
Christopher Kendall, 51, died from bleeding out (exsanguination) due to an incised wound to his left shin. There was no evidence of lethal physical trauma, the report states. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Lawton police were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a home behind the home at 2413 SW H on the report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing. Responders arrived and were directed to the second home, located in the backyard, where Kendall was found unresponsive.
Kendall’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.