The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has filed its notice of intent to offer the findings of a Medical Examiner’s autopsy report into evidence against the son-in-law accused of the October 2019 murder of his mother-in-law.
Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Lisa M. Barton reported that Verlene Murphy, 58, of Lawton, died from nine stab wounds to her chin, neck and chest during the Oct. 10 attack. Diagrams of the injuries included in the report show at least six wounds to Murphy’s right side of the face, neck and chest, two to the center of the throat and another to the left side of the neck.
According to Wednesday’s court filing, Barton has been called to be a witness in the scheduled murder trial of T.J. Page, 40, of Lawton. His case has been placed on the October 2020 jury trial docket, records indicate.
Page was charged Oct. 16, 2019, in Comanche County District Court with the felony count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent charge, after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty.
Lawton police developed Page, the son-in-law, as a suspect during its investigation of Murphy’s death inside a home at 1610 Black Mesa Drive. Page told investigators that “he was standing over Murphy stabbing her unknown amount of times,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Immediately following the assault, Page said he went outside the home and put the glove and knives he used to commit the murder in the trash.
According to the affidavit, when he went back inside the house, he said he could “hear Murphy gasping for air and called 911.”
No information regarding what caused the incident to escalate to murder have been released by investigators.
Murphy’s death by homicide was one of 20 in Lawton in 2019.
Page has a prior November 2006 conviction in Sedgwick. County, Kansas, for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, records indicate.
During his formal arraignment on July 2, Page pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the upcoming jury trial docket. He is represented by Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services counsel. He is being held on $1 million bond.
