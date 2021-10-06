OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Medical Examiner determined a 55-year-old Anadarko woman found in early August in a wooded field outside Fletcher died from natural causes.
Dawn Sherrill, who had been missing since July 21, died from a combination of brain cancer complicated by environmental stress.
A Silver Alert was issued on July 22 for Sherrill. Sherrill had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had recently undergone brain surgery, which may have left her confused and not knowing where she was going.
Sherrill’s body was found the morning of Aug. 10 on private property at 15329 NE 240th Street, east of Fletcher. Investigators said the landowner was mowing back on the property when he came across Sherrill’s red and black Ford F-150 truck.
At the time the Medical Examiner received Sherrill’s body, the 5-feet, 5-inch tall woman’s body weighed 61 pounds, according to the report.
According to the Medical Examiner, Sherrill suffered from Grade 4 glioblastoma brain cancer. A Grade 4 tumor is the most aggressive and fastest growing type.
