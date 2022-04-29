The State Medical Examiner’s office reported a man shot and killed by police in December 2021 was struck a dozen times by officer gunfire.
Multiple gunshot wounds was identified as the cause of the Dec. 5, 2021, death of Quadry Sanders, 29, of Lawton. According to the report, Sanders was struck 12 times in the upper and lower body.
On Jan. 7 the City of Lawton issued a statement that two officers identified as being involved in the shooting, Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, had been terminated.
Ronan also was identified as the shooting officer in the Jan. 17, 2021, death of Zonterious Johnson, 24. He was cleared in that case following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The incident leading to Sanders’ death happened Dec. 5, 2021, at 1806 NW Lincoln. Sanders was reported to be waving a gun inside the house and when police arrived, a confrontation in front of the home led to the fatal gunfire, according to the OSBI. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Lawton Police Department turned the investigation over to the OSBI to allow for an independent investigation.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn’s statement noted the city’s administrative investigation and actions taken are separate and distinct from the ongoing OSBI’s criminal investigation.
It is expected, with the release of the autopsy report and OSBI investigative report, Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will make a decision about any possible charges to be filed.