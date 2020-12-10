The State Medical Examiner has revealed that a 65-year-old woman killed in June died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot from behind.
Although the cause and manner of death are known, little other information is available regarding this unsolved case.
Dr. Asma Sharif conducted the autopsy of Mamie I. Caldwell following her June 25 death outside Apartment 612 at the Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Caldwell suffered one through-and-through gunshot wound from behind to the lower left leg that didn’t cause major neurovascular injury or fractures, according to the autopsy report.
According to Sharif’s report, it appears that a second wound to back left scalp area injured Caldwell’s brain and fractured her skull, effectively serving as the fatal wound.
Caldwell’s death was Lawton’s 11th homicide of the year.
Police responded to a double-shooting call around 11:30 p.m. June 25 at the apartment complex and found her outside the apartment. Another victim, an unidentified male, was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the shoulder area. He was treated and released from the hospital within a few days.
Lawton police continue to investigate the incident and have released little information regarding what may have led up to the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information that can help crack the case is asked to contact LPD directly or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma: 580-355-4636, or lawtoncrimstoppers.com.
If the information leads to an arrest and charges, you could be eligible for the $5,000 reward. You may also offer information anonymously.