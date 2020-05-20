The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office released the autopsy report of a local chiropractor killed during an August 2019 house explosion in the county.
Dr. Sharif Asma reported Anthony Joseph Ferrara, 47, of Cache, died from his injuries sustained in the fire. He also determined that Ferrara’s heart disease contributed to his death.
Ferrara’s identity was established by a comparison of radiographic imaging taken of him before and after his death. Radiography is an imaging technique using X-rays, gamma rays, or similar ionizing/non-iodizing radiations to view the internal form of an object.
The manner of Ferrara’s death was listed as “unknown” because the source of the fire remains under investigation.
Ferrara was killed the morning of Aug. 24, 2019, when a house at 2806 SE 60th exploded. The explosion and ensuing heat from the fire created devastating injuries, including the loss of an ear and bone fractures.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley has told The Constitution that it doesn’t appear that foul play led to the death and it is believed to be accidental. It had originally been investigated as a homicide.
The State Fire Marshal released a report in early September 2019 that identified combustible fluid in the house caught on fire and caused the explosion in the vacant house.
There was no electricity, natural gas or propane to the home, according to Stradley.
No vehicle was found at the home, however, Ferrara’s vehicle was found in Lawton. Questions remain as to how he got to the home and what led to the ignition of the volatile liquids.
The incident remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.