A 31-year-old Chattanooga man killed in November 2020 in the midst of a love triangle died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.
On Wednesday, the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office filed its intention to use the ME report in its murder case against Larry Keith Standridge II, 40, of Lawton.
Standridge was charged in December 2020 with second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
According to the autopsy report for James David Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, he was killed from a single gunshot wound to the left side of the neck. The bullet passed downward through his neck and out his right shoulder. Gunpowder stippling to the skin offered evidence the shot came at close contact.
Standridge is accused of going to Cloud’s home, 604 Monroe, the night of Nov. 23 and of committing the crime. Witnesses later told investigators they’d seen a white Jeep Compass parked at Cloud’s home and had heard a gunshot the night of the murder. Standridge owns the same model of Jeep and was seen by one neighbor standing on Cloud’s porch. A nearby security video also captured images of the Jeep driving toward Cloud’s home.
Cloud was discovered by a co-worker who came to his house on Nov. 24, 2020, to check on him after he failed to show up for work.
According to the probable cause affidavit, it was discovered that Cloud had been shot, dragged across the floor of his home and left lying on the kitchen floor.
Investigators soon learned that Standridge was the ex-fiancé of the woman who would be identified as the connection between the men.
She and Cloud were friends who became intimate while she was involved with Standridge, according to investigators. She said Standridge “was jealous of James and had at one point threatened to kill” him as well as several others who she had been involved with, the affidavit states.
At the time of the killing, Standridge had been out of jail on a $30,000 bond for about a week. He was accused of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing a woman over a three-day period of Nov. 10-12, 2020. He was charged with a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, court records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Police discovered the woman screaming and restrained to a bed inside a home at 601 NE Flower Mound on Nov. 12, 2020. She said Standridge had tied her up, choked her until she passed out and repeatedly raped her while keeping her restrained over those days. According to the affidavit, she’d suffered extensive bruising and ligature marks that were considered evidence of her allegations.
After being charged Nov. 18, 2020, he was released from jail on $30,000 bond.
Three days before his death, Cloud had gone to Standridge’s home to retrieve her belongings, according to investigators.
Investigators said that Standridge has denied involvement in the killing. The gun has not been recovered. The bullet was not recovered during autopsy.
Following his Nov. 25, 2020, arrest, the District Attorney’s office filed a motion to increase Standridge’s bond for the kidnapping case. It was raised to $500,000 due to him being “a significant risk to the community,” according to the order.
For the kidnapping case, Standridge is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Standridge’s bond for the murder charge was set at $500,000. According to court records, he returns to court at 3 p.m. March 21, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference.
