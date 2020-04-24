Residents of McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had a honking good time at a parade in their honor Thursday.
All across the nation, residential care facilities are showing an abundance of caution ever since COVID-19 became big news. For their own protection, residents don’t go out and families don’t go in. Some stay in touch through window visits, others by phone and a few borrow one of the center’s five tablets to do video chats.
So to go outdoors and watch their family members roll by in vehicles by the score is a very big deal indeed.
Morgan Carter, social services director, said this came about because “with everything going on right now in our country, we just really wanted to have an event that our residents and their family members could share together while keeping social distance. They haven’t seen their loved ones in person for quite some time now, and so we really thought this would be the best opportunity to do that and have fun for everyone.”
The staff made sure every resident who wanted to go outside to enjoy the procession got to do so. That included people from the rehab side as well as the long-term care side.
“We had a huge group of family members who showed up, so it’s going to be really awesome,” Carter said.
Vehicles staged in the Atwoods parking lot, and Lawton Police Department blocked Northwest 52nd Street with their cruisers so the lineup could cross the street and make a complete circuit of the McMahon Tomlinson campus.
Family members poked their heads out of moon roofs to wave at residents. Others rode in the beds of pickups or open hatchbacks to lend cheer to the residents. Some made signs of love and support to go with their parti-colored balloons.
“We’re Living the Safe Life” proclaimed a sign on the side of a Brookridge Retirement Community vehicle that came to show support.
“This is to let the family members know that we miss them as much as they miss us, and to get our residents out here in the sunshine so that they’re able to see their family members and still be safe,” said Tina Crider, who works in intake.
Nancy Long is retired, but she waited for her son John to get off work so that he and his daughter Breanne could be in the parade with her. They were there to support Nancy’s mother, Norma Cothren, who will be 90 in June. John is her grandson, and Breanne is her great-granddaughter.
“We can’t come and see her normally, like we would, so any opportunity to get a glimpse of her is good,” Long said.
“It was fun,” she added. Breanne was a little scared, but the fun part for her was blowing up the balloons.
Asked if she would do it all over again, Long replied, “Yes. I’d do it every day, just to get a glimpse of her.”
“I would just like to say that this nursing home has done an excellent job. You hear reports of so many dying and so many having the virus. The last report I heard, there’s nothing here. They locked it down quickly and got into action and it was great. They do an awesome job. I really appreciate them,” Long said.
Treda Furness is one of only three center residents who has her own sewing machine, and she’s put it to good use by making face masks for herself and fellow residents. She wore one to watch the parade and rang a bell to show her support for the parade participants.
“It was nice. Very nice,” she said of the parade.
She admitted she can’t see that far, but she did recognize the car carrying her family. She was very glad for a chance to get outside on a sunshiny day. She was impressed by the number of cars that were all supporting the residents during their lockdown.
As with other facilities, residents don’t see as much of each other as they used to, she noted. Instead of going to a dining room for meals, their food is brought to them to eat in their rooms. Their laundry is done for them in similar fashion. Residents do have activities to keep them occupied, but they do those in their rooms as well. So Thursday’s outing provided welcome relief from the doldrums.