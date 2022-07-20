Classes designed to get youth excited about science, technology, math and engineering have always part of the plans for the FISTA Innovation Park.
That goal is moving closer to reality, courtesy of a partnership with entities that want to remain focused on that idea, including the McMahon Foundation and Oklahoma State University.
McMahon officials met with OSU President Kayse Shrum and others Tuesday to acknowledge that partnership, including a two-year grant the foundation has awarded to OSU to help in creation of STEM education. FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the grant is being awarded to OSU’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology programs, and STEM education and workshops.
“This two-year grant will develop STEM education (grades K-12 and college-level programs), integration of drone technologies, and provide project-based learning opportunities for area school STEM programs for Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University,” said Forney, who is superintendent of Great Plains.
Shrum said OSU is committed to STEM education, as well as aerospace. Shrum, also involved with the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology, said exposing youth to such opportunities is important.
Members of the McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees agree, said Chairman Todd Bridges, adding the foundation is looking forward to being part of the process to create the STEM space within Central Plaza. That work will be in association with the FISTA complex under construction in the former Sears (FISTA 1), as well as future plans to convert the former Dillard’s (FISTA 2).
Bridges said the projects fits nicely into the foundation’s stated purpose, which is why the board agreed to grant the STEM education project a two-year grant, providing $125,000 each year.
“Education is a piece,” he said, of the efforts McMahon Foundation has long supported because of its importance to youth and quality of life. “Education is important in the community.”
Bridges said the foundation also is welcoming the opportunity to work with Oklahoma State University because of its links to science and technology opportunities for youths. He said that is why the STEM initiative is important, because it will expose youths to high-tech projects and education that are vitally needed.
FISTA Director James Taylor calls it innovative discovery, agreeing that FISTA officials have said from the beginning they planned to make STEM and MakerSpaces part of FISTA’s mission. FISTA officials still are working to identify the mall space that will house that STEM complex, even as construction continues on FISTA 1 (projected for completion by December).
Taylor said collaborative efforts are crucial for the success of the FISTA, which is being developed to support military defense contractors who are working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The project already has drawn support from the state’s congressional delegation, and multiple educational entities are involved, to include OSU, the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center and Lawton Public Schools and other area schools.
STEM is an important component because it focuses on members of the future workforce, Taylor said, of the opportunity to attract today’s youths by providing skills that could translate to future jobs with the FISTA, keeping them in Southwest Oklahoma.
“It’s all for the effect of growing the future workforce,” he told Shrum. “That’s why we need OSU’s support.”