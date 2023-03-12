An indoor youth sports complex and a new detox center for a local hospital are among the $4 million in commitments the McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees already has made in 2023.
The board of trustees has designated grants to entities throughout the community, supporting those that fulfill the roles deemed important by Louise McMahon, whose son created the foundation in 1940. The McMahons crafted the foundation to support education, arts and human services efforts, as well as those keyed toward youth, and the foundation’s board of trustees continues to honor that tradition, McMahon Foundation Chairman Phil Kennedy said.
Kennedy said that is the reason trustees support the effort to build an indoor youth sports complex. Trustees will provide $500,000 a year for six years toward the project, which is being guided by a trust authority created to oversee youth sports programs that had been handled by the City of Lawton. The Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority and its manager, Eastern Sports Management, are searching for a site to house that indoor complex and the search has narrowed to two sites: school land near the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, and trust land owned by the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee on Cache Road, at Interstate 44.
“We felt this is very forward-thinking,” Kennedy said of a project trustees feel will bring visitors to Lawton so they could see just how wonderful the community is.
Kennedy said trustees debated how to best support the effort — also supported by $8 million in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program — and decided that committing funds over multiple years was the answer. He said trustees know the sports trust authority’s efforts are focused on youth, an important consideration for a foundation that values youth.
“It also will bring visitors to our community,” Kennedy said.
McMahon Foundation also allocated funding to three health entities.
Grants include $485,000 to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, which will use the money to help establish an inpatient detox unit, Kennedy said.
Hearts That Care volunteer health clinic will receive $200,000, to help with its goal of creating an eye clinic, Kennedy said, adding the work will expand medical services the clinic already provides to low-income residents. Grant funds also will help buy equipment, provide assistance, technology and supplies for that eye clinic. It also will buy supplies for the existing dental clinic, and supplies and furniture, provide prescription assistance and updated technology for the medical clinic.
The Oklahoma Dental Foundation will receive $50,000 toward something that Trustee Todd Bridges deems crucial: Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a two-day free dental clinic that focuses on those without the resources for dental work. Kennedy said plans are to hold a clinic in Lawton in 2024, the first time the community has hosted the event since 2013.
“That’s a tremendous thing,” Kennedy said, adding that clinic also will draw people to Lawton, in the form of dentists, dental technicians and others who operate the clinic.
McMahon Foundation allocated $45,417 to the Wichita Mountains Easter Sunrise Service, commonly known as Holy City. Kennedy said Holy City will use the funds for general maintenance; to buy equipment for the caretaker’s house and gift shop; and to make general site improvements. Holy City has been the site of the Palm Sunday and Easter Sunrise Service passion play for decades, and is a long-time McMahon project, he said.
Holiday in the Park in Elmer Thomas Park will receive $94,855 to buy a trackless train. Kennedy said trustees had several options for supporting the holiday display, and liked the idea of buying a train to help transport parents and children around the display and its activities.
“It’s a fun way to get around,” Kennedy said.
Arts for All, Lawton’s community arts support organization, will receive $37,292 to help make allocations to member groups, while also buying computer graphic design software and installing security equipment in the administrative office.
The youth program Leadership Oklahoma will receive $12,000. The program is a week-long effort to expose high school juniors to activities across the state, and those bus trips include Lawton-Fort Sill. Kennedy said the program is important because it shows Oklahoma youths their state and helps develop leadership skills, while allowing participants to forge friendships.
In another education project, McMahon will continue its decades-long association with Cameron University and its McMahon Scholars program, designating $150,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.