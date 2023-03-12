Holy City

McMahon Foundation allocated $45,417 to the Wichita Mountains Easter Sunrise Service, commonly known as Holy City.

 File photo

An indoor youth sports complex and a new detox center for a local hospital are among the $4 million in commitments the McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees already has made in 2023.

The board of trustees has designated grants to entities throughout the community, supporting those that fulfill the roles deemed important by Louise McMahon, whose son created the foundation in 1940. The McMahons crafted the foundation to support education, arts and human services efforts, as well as those keyed toward youth, and the foundation’s board of trustees continues to honor that tradition, McMahon Foundation Chairman Phil Kennedy said.

