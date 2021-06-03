The medium is John Anderson’s message when he performs as futurist and philosopher Marshall McLuhan as part of this year’s Oklahoma Chautauqua.
Just don’t call McLuhan a philosopher to his face.
“He didn’t like to be called a philosopher,” Anderson said. “He considered himself a communications scholar, not a philosopher. Though that’s what a lot of people think of him as.”
McLuhan was a big influence on popular culture in the 1960s — a strange departure from his more humble beginnings. His father was a real estate and insurance salesman — a self-educated man that wanted something better for his son. His mother was a literary expert who would later influence McLuhan’s eventual career path as a university professor. But in his early days, talk of media, communications and professor positions was far from his mind.
“McLuhan originally thought he might become an engineer,” Anderson said. “He went to college to study and eventually became influenced by his mother. Then he set his sights on becoming a professor. They didn’t know that he would become much more famous than a college professor could ever dream of being at that time.”
As he continued his lectures at the University of Toronto, McLuhan began to muse on the pervasive new technology of television. It had gained prominence since the 1930s, and had quickly spread over the entire United States in the 30 years since. Everyone had a television and everyone was glued to it. Was this healthy? Was this concerning? Was this reversible? These are the questions McLuhan wanted to answer. What would be the long term implications of technology taking such a prominent role in our society? McLuhan knew.
“He helped us understand the pervasive impact the media has on us,” Anderson said. “That insight has only grown since he died in 1980. He’s been rediscovered in the last decade or two after his death because he effectively predicted the Internet and Wikipedia and the impact of social media.”
It’s been more than a half-century since McLuhan’s rise to prominence and his apex of cultural relevance, but his teachings have only become more impactful in the time since.
“He saw even back in the 60s, we were becoming more and more tribal because of television and electronic media,” Anderson said. “That trend has only increased since. He pretty much saw it coming. He wasn’t able to predict the exact nature, like having personal computers. He knew they would transform everyday life. He said new technologies will have an effect on us as people, and he was right.”
McLuhan is a new character for Anderson, who shares a similar educational background with a phD in communications studies. It was through research of McLuhan’s mother that turned Anderson onto his newest character — a character he quickly found fascinating for his forward-thinking views and societal analysis. His performance will focus on McLuhan’s understanding of technology and its potential impacts — impacts that were already being felt in the 1960s, but have become much more pronounced in our modern day. He specifically focuses on McLuhan’s famous, “the medium is the message” phrase.
“A big part of the presentation unpacks the implications of that phrase,” Anderson said. “It’s the medium — not the content — that’s the more important effect on people. He said media creates an environment that is basically invisible to people. He tries to wake people up and help them see the implications of what that medium is doing to them. We make our tools, thereafter our tools make us. We’re determined by our media.”
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.