Luke A. McLennan, Geronimo, has been named a National Merit Scholarship winner.
McLennan was among the first round of winners named in the National Merit Scholarship program. McLennan, who is home schooled and expects his career field to be in computer science, received the National Merit American Electric Power Scholarship. AEP’s scholarship recognizes outstanding students who are children of AEP employees.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation said 1,000 high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 160 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.