McGirt vs. Oklahoma in a nutshell
A July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling has made an impact on criminal jurisdiction throughout Indian Country.
Its precedent has already led the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse several criminal convictions involving Native Americans. Court challenges are rising under the argument of jurisdiction and the relation between treaties between the United States and the tribal nations.
The July 7, 2020, McGirt v. Oklahoma decision by the nation’s highest court ruled with a 5-4 vote that, in cases covered by the federal Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American land as the prior reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole.
In the aftermath, new crimes involving Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek Nation’s reservation must be prosecuted by the federal government or the tribes.
McGirt, now 71, was convicted of three sexual offenses against his wife’s 4-year-old granddaughter. A Muscogee County jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to 1,000 years in prison on top of a life sentence.
In August 2017, the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals decided another case regarding jurisdiction, Murphy v. Royal. In it, the court ruled that Congress had not disestablished the Muscogee-Creek reservation. The ruling hinged on there never being a disestablishment of the reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act. A domino effect flowed in the three years to follow, culminating with McGirt’s application for post conviction relief and its denial by the Wagoner County District Court.
Just over a month following the court’s ruling, McGirt was transferred from the James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena to custody of federal authorities where he received federal charges.