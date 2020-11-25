Hearings for two high-profile cases seeking vacation of prison sentences on the basis of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding tribal lands and the Major Crimes Act have been stricken from the docket.
Joshua Tony Codynah, 32, and Micah Alexander Martinez, 39, were slated to have evidentiary hearings in their cases at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe.
On Monday, Tayloe said their hearings had been sticken from the docket. They have each filed a request for an extension before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
“I will reset the hearing after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issues an order giving me further direction,” Tayloe said.
The two men were each convicted of murder. Codynah was sentenced to life in prison for one count and Martinez received the capital of death death for two counts of murder.
Both men are seeking relief from the courts by citing the July 7 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. In that decision, pertaining to the Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern part of Oklahoma is considered to remain Native American lands as the prior reservations for the Five Civilized Tribes. The ruling reasserted that there was never a disestablishment of the reservations as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.
Codynah and Alexander are each asserting that due to being tribal members and the crimes happening on what was the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation, the McGirt ruling provides substance to effectively throw out their cases in Comanche County.