With the State Attorney General’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its historic 2020 ruling in favor of tribal jurisdiction, at least in the lands of the Five Tribes, a case up for appeal from Comanche County could become moot.
Attorney General John O’Connor filed the petition with the nation’s highest court on Friday. In it, he’s asking the court to overturn the July 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.
The Court ruled that crimes committed by and/or against Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek Nation’s reservation must be prosecuted by the federal government or the tribes. The ruling also concerns the reservation lands of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribes, as well.
An April ruling by Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe determined the State of Oklahoma has jurisdiction in a conjoined case in the former Kiowa, Comanche, Apache reservation lands. He determined the jurisdictional circumstances are completely different than from the landmark case.
Joshua Tony Codynah, 32, and Mica Alexander Martinez, 39, had a March 12 evidentiary hearing to determine if there is enough standing for to seek relief from the courts of their prison sentences,
Codynah, who is ¼-Kiowa,⅛-Comanche and ⅛-Cheyenne-Arapahoe, and Martinez, who is ¼-Comanche, argued the State of Oklahoma doesn’t have jurisdiction to try them for crimes committed in the traditional Kiowa, Comanche and Apache (KCA) reservation.
Both men are convicted murderers.
Codynah was sentenced to life in prison with 20-year suspended sentences for burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for assault, all slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
Martinez was sentenced to death for first-degree murder and another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to death on all counts.
Both men are seeking their sentences be overturned because of jurisdictional issues they claim are similar to the reasoning behind the July 7, 2020, Supreme Court decision on the McGirt v. Oklahoma case.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe weighed arguments and on April 16, he ruled against the two. The case is now being presented to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Interim-Acting District Attorney for Comanche and Cotton counties Kyle Cabelka said the Supreme Court overturning itself would be a good thing in the Codynah-Martinez case and overall by clarifying jurisdiction issues once and for all.
“Right now, it’s just a waiting game,” he said. “If either side loses on this deal, they’re going to fight it as far as it’ll go. Micah’s fighting for his life, what does he have to lose?”
Cabelka said both respondents have filed briefs and motions and it looks as if everything has been filed that’s going to be filed. He expect it will be no earlier than fall before a decision from the State Supreme Court regarding the appeal.
O’Connor requested that all McGirt-related issues being presented by judge be stayed pending the decision made on the Codynah-Martinez case. According to Cabelka, he understands that McGirt-related cases are being moved to the top of the list due to the challenge presented by a different tribal jurisdiction than of the Five Tribes in Eastern Oklahoma.
“This is the first time they’re having to look at the KCA,” he said. “The facts are way different here.”
In his ruling, Tayloe noted that each man’s crimes took place on what was established as the KCA reservation with the First and Second Treaties of Medicine Lodge Creek. The treaty called for no session of any part of the reservation without an affirmative vote by at least ¾-of the adult male members of the tribes occupying the land. Unlike the Five Tribes, the KCA tribes reservations were dissolved through the General Allotment Act of 1887 (Dawes Act) followed by the Jerome Agreement of 1892 and Congress’ ratification of it in 1900. From that timeline, allotments to tribal members were negotiated and the United States acquired “a substantial portion of the KCA reservation.”
Tayloe determined by use of the allotment process, Congress provided its intent to diminish the reservation. He said that relief would have to be sought through Congress for redress.
Cabelka said if the Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Tayloe’s order then it would be onto the next step: Appeals to the highest court.
“If they overturn it, the question for prosecutors and judges is, ‘What do we do with it now?’” he said.
A big question will be if any of the tribes are willing to do interagency agreements between local, county and state law enforcement. That includes the U.S. Western District Court which has jurisdiction for this part of the state. Since McGirt, Cabelka said the northern and eastern districts have been overloaded and it can cause the already slow wheels of justice to move at a crawl. One issues is the lack of prosecutors. He said almost half the offices in the state are looking for prosecutors.
“Everybody needs to get on the same page and just work together,” he said. “The State has too much to lose.”
But until a higher court rules otherwise, Cabelka said his office will continue its efforts as it has.
“Right now, it’s just a waiting game,” he said. “We’re not doing anything differently.”
“If it’s our jurisdiction we’re prosecuting them.”