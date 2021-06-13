A job intended to be a stop-gap measure while Azalee “Leon” McGahee waited to be accepted into the ranks of Lawton firefighters has formally ended — 37 years later.
McGahee has been on terminal leave for the better part of a year, completing a career with the City of Lawton that included 30 years as the sexton of Highland Cemetery. He’s only the fifth sexton the city cemetery has had since 1939, and didn’t have that goal in mind when he started as a seasonal groundskeeper in April 1984 after leaving the U.S. Army. He became a full-time hire in November of that year, working in the historic burial place for Lawton residents as he waited for word on whether his application to the Lawton Fire Department had been accepted.
He didn’t hear word that year nor the next, and continued working in a job that he discovered he loved, living in a community he entered as a soldier assigned to Fort Sill and deciding to adopt as his home when he left the Army in 1983 (he continued for 22 more years in the U.S. Army Reserves).
“My wife kept me,” McGahee said, motioning to Lawton native Gay McGahee as he explained why he decided to stay in Lawton-Fort Sill.
Why he stayed at Highland Cemetery for almost four decades also is easy to explain: he liked the work and, he admits with a grin, he wanted to best the almost-40-year record of a previous sexton.
“Time went by,” McGahee said, explaining first he realized 10 years had elapsed, then 20, and he knew he didn’t mind the change in career plans. “I was enjoying it. I was satisfied here.”
The growth from groundskeeper to boss might just be evolution, although McGahee said former sexton Finis Hand was always generous and organized in his ability to ensure his employees were cross-trained while giving them the freedom to do their job (Hand held the record he wanted to beat, McGahee said).
Along the way, McGahee became a minister and he found that fit neatly into his job at Highland Cemetery.
“I had a heart for people,” he said, explaining the tug that pulled him into the ministry was the same tug he felt at the cemetery: while it is a place of peace, it also is a place of bereavement and he found he could minister to grieving visitors. “A lot of people came into talk to me. You meet a lot of people coming out here.”
McGahee enjoys the history and stories that can be found among the stones and monuments. Three senators are buried at Highland: U.S. Sen. Thomas Gore, U.S. Sen. Elmer Thomas and state Sen. Al Terrill. McGahee has fond memories of Terrill, explaining the senator used to bring a yellow rose to lay on his wife’s grave every time he visited, from her death in 2001 until his own death in 2008.
“She liked yellow roses,” McGahee said, pointing out that a rose is engraved into her grave marker.
There’s also the assortment of causes of death among the stones that date back to Lawton’s earliest days: gunshot wounds, suicide, small pox. There are sad stories: two families who were the victims of murder.
But, there also are some unusual memories. One occurred the morning after Halloween, when McGahee and his crew came to work to discover that someone had been “working” on a grave overnight, excavating at least 2 inches of dirt from atop the grave. Whoever did the deed left two shovels, and two cigars in the grave, he said.
Another memory was Memorial Day 2000. Memorial Day always is a major day for cemeteries, and McGahee and his crew had spent hours getting Highland ready for the stream of visitors they expected. But, a strong storm hit the night before and McGahee came to work that morning with broken trees — including two pine trees that had been uprooted — and other debris blown everywhere.
“We did all this work,” he said, explaining the staff did the best it could do clean up the extensive damage.
What McGahee doesn’t remember is ever being afraid of being in his cemetery, no matter the time of day or night.
“I’ve not had an encounter,” he said. “I walk through it at night and nothing has ever bothered me. Early in the morning, while it is still dark, I will walk through the cemetery.”
It’s an experience he joys, McGahee said, noting the peacefulness of the cemetery, which is reflected in some of his favorite places.
He would find himself walking to the area of Highland created for children, standing in the peacefulness and praying over the graves. His favorite site is the veteran’s area in the center of the cemetery, marked with a stone erected by the VFW Post 1193 in the 1990s to honor Lawtonians who served in the military. A veteran himself, McGahee said he likes being among those who served their country and in some cases died for it, in wars dating back decades.
And, he also enjoys the oak tree directly across from the caretakers office. There’s a reason: McGahee planted it 25 years ago when it was a sapling with a trunk the diameter of a finger. Today, the tree towers above the cemetery, casting shade to shield visitors from the sun. It’s a good memory, he said.
It’s not the only one, he said, remembering some of the accomplishments achieved during his tenure. Where the cemetery once had only one paved interior road, it now as several. The historic old bell tower was repaired and now chimes out hymns. There are more trees and other greenery, and the vegetation highlights the cemetery in a more orderly fashion. While visitors once had to rely on paper card files and the memory of McGahee and others to find specific markers, the system now is computerized. And, there’s more equipment to handle the maintenance associated with 80 acres.
While some might view a cemetery as an eerie place to work, McGahee doesn’t feel that way.
“It’s a peaceful place to walk,” he said.