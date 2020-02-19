A former Comanche County district judge is the newest member of the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Authority Board of Trustees.
Allen McCall, who retired in 2013 after 31 years of judicial service, is replacing former board member Dennis Butler, who died in early December. McCall will complete Butler’s term, which runs through June 30, 2024.
McCall retired as a district judge for Comanche and Cotton counties, a post he had held since 1994. Previously, he had been special district judge, a post he was named to in 1982. At the time, at age 27, he was the youngest judge in the state. He also was the longest-serving district judge in Comanche County history.
McCall was named to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in April 2017 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin, then was appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court to a second term that will expire in January 2023. McCall said he likes his service with the Pardon and Parole Board because it keeps him linked to his judicial roots.
McCall already has a long-ago link to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
While he was a high school student, he attended Great Plains Technology Center (“The vo-tech had just opened”) and took a course that brought him to the hospital as a nurse’s aide, working in the hospital’s old annex. McCall remembers he was paid $2 an hour for his work (“good money”). He also remembers working the weekend of the 1971 OU/Nebraska game.
“I was on the 3-11 shift,” he said, adding with a smile that while he wasn’t sitting watching the game, he managed to catch large parts of it as he moved from hospital room to hospital room.
McCall said he thought that medicine would be the career field that would claim his attention, until he went to college. He was in his second year when he heard a lecture from an attorney, and that was that. His life course was set.
He earned his juris doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma School of Law and went to work. He began his legal career as an assistant district attorney for former District Attorney Dick Tannery in 1979, and then was in private practice before being appointed to the bench as a special district judge in 1982, then moved to Comanche County District judge spot in 1994 before retiring in 2013.
He moved back to the legal profession four years later with his appointment to the Pardon and Parole Board. He said he enjoys his work, noting he has seen 40 to 50 people whom he sentenced to prison while serving as judge. He recommended parole for most.
“They’ve done well,” he said, of all but “one or two.”
He said the same skill that helps him on the Pardon and Parole Board will help him on the hospital board, and it’s something he refined as a judge.
“As a judge, you have to listen,” he said, noting the key is “listen and learn.”
It’s the same tactic McCall intends to use as the newest member of the hospital authority board of trustees, whose five members are responsible for hospital operations, with help from the staff and administrators who keep Memorial Hospital operating. His first meeting was Tuesday.
“I’ll lean on other board members,” he said. “I’ll listen to them and learn. You don’t go into it thinking you know it all.”
McCall said he already has links to the other board members. He said he and board Chairman John Zelbst attended Tomlinson Junior High together, before they went to different high schools. He has worked with Edward Legako, and has known Buddy Green and Pat Henry for years. He also has links to hospital administrators.
“It’s family, in a way,” he said of the relationships.
McCall said his goal is to ensure the hospital continues its reputation for quality care, provided by a strong staff. The appointment also allows McCall to continue his community service that has ranged from serving on the Wallock Foundation (which manages the Holy City of the Wichitas) to spending three years coaching sports at Cache Public Schools. McCall said he loved the opportunity to work with the young athletes of Cache and the school’s coaching staff, and would accept that challenge again.