Mayor’s authority under civil emergency
Chapter 8, Section 1 of Lawton City Code states the mayor shall be in charge during civil emergencies and specifies actions the mayor may take after making a proclamation of civil emergencies (the amended ordinance specifies the mayor and mayor pro tem will take those actions while acting in concert). Those orders will remain in effect until the mayor terminates the proclamation.
In addition to being able to order a curfew applicable to geographical area of the city or the city as a whole, he/they may:
• Order, if deemed necessary, the closing of any and all business, commercial and industrial establishments.
• Call upon regular and auxiliary law enforcement agencies and organizations with or without the city to assist in preserving and keeping the peace.
• Order the closing of all retail liquor stores, taverns, private clubs or portions of establishments where intoxicating liquor and/or beer is served.
• Order the discontinuance of the sale of beer and/or liquor.
• Order the discontinuance of selling, distributing or giving away gasoline or other flammable/combustible materials in any container other than a gasoline tank properly affixed to a motor vehicle. He may order the closing of gasoline stations and other establishments whose chief activity is selling or distributing such materials.
• Order the discontinuance of selling, distributing, dispensing or giving away of any firearms or ammunition of any kind. He may close any establishments or portions thereof whose chief activity is selling, distributing, dispensing or giving away of firearms or ammunition.
• Designate any public street, thoroughfare or vehicle parking area closed to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
• Order that no person shall carry, possess or use any club, brick or gasoline-filled bottle or container with a fuse inserted, or firebombs or other incendiary missile or weapon who uses or intends to use them unlawfully.
• Issue any other orders as are imminently necessary for the protection of life and property.