Mayor Stan Booker’s statement:
I’d like to address the City Council about a misunderstanding that I unintentionally helped perpetuate regarding allegations of an OSBI investigation that involved the City of Lawton and open records laws.
I want to express my sincere regret for my role in this unfortunate misunderstanding.
Like the rest of you, I am proud to represent our great city and I’m committed to acting in its best interests.
Earlier this year, I was contacted and provided information from various public outlets.
I understood the information to be accurate and shared this information with other members of the public.
Thereafter, I learned that some of the information was not true.
While I was not the source of the information, my role in sharing it led to unnecessary public embarrassment for our city clerk, Ms. Hushbeck, and one of our council members, Mr. Burk.
I have apologized.
I deeply regret my role in this misunderstanding.
As head of our municipal government, I understand and acknowledge my mistake. If I had to do it over again, I would not have shared the information I received.
In the future, I will endeavor to make sure any information I receive from the public is thoroughly vetted.
I can do better.
I will do better.
I appreciate our city clerk and the members of this body and everyone’s willingness to move past this misunderstanding and work together in the unified goal of helping and serving our community.
Do I have a motion for adjournment?