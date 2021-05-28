The mural of Isaiah Whiteshield will remain at the Lawton Skate Park for now, according to the mayor.
Mayor Stan Booker met with members of the local skateboarding community for about an hour Thursday afternoon. He learned more about the painted outpourings of emotions adorning the ramps and concrete at the Louise D. McMahon Park at Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard from those who skate the park almost daily.
After speaking with over a dozen members of Lawton’s skateboarding community, Booker said he has talked to Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn to postpone painting over the murals. Booker plans to put the issue on the June 8 City Council agenda. In the meantime, he plans to introduce ideas for the skate park to the council and keep at least one of the murals in place permanently.
“I actually came out to see for myself what all this is about, and I see this nice tribute on the end of the ramp,” he said. “The rest of it looks like things that could be reproduced on a wall of expression and then we could clean this up and have a nice public place and they have a place for their expression.”
A photo of the Whiteshield mural published in Wednesday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution touched off a firestorm of sorts when, in a response to its publication, the City of Lawton announced the paint and graffiti is unauthorized and would be removed as part of upcoming repairs at the park.
Members of the local skateboard community and its supporters voiced their pleas to save the mural through social media. A petition was organized on Change.org in effort to keep the mural of Whiteshield on its spot on the side of the ramp.
Several calls were made to Lawton City Hall.
In response, Booker made his trek to the skate park to talk with those affected most. He said he learned to see the meaning of the place through others’ eyes when talking with the skaters.
Booker shared that any future decisions will come from more than him. He encouraged the skaters to come to the council with their concerns about the park.
“I also explained to them a little bit about government today and how I don’t make the decisions; rather I can go to the council,” he said. “I get the impression that a lot of these skaters think the City Council is against them, but they’re not. These are good kids and they’re staying out of trouble. They entertain themselves differently than I do, and I look forward to working with them and getting them involved to be part of the solution.”
One idea Booker said he is working on is an “expression wall” near the restrooms. The wall, if approved by the council, will be provided by Mike Brown, owner of CBDL Inc., a local construction company. The wall would allow skaters to express themselves while keeping the park in presentable condition, he said.
The heart of the issue goes back to Isaiah Whiteshield. The 16-year-old was known as much for his high-flying tricks as for his support and inspiration to other skaters. He was revered by many Southwest Oklahoma skaters.
Danny Niedo painted Whiteshield’s visage on the side of the half-pipe ramp following Whiteshield’s death earlier this month.
It was the second suicide to impact this tight-knit community in a short time. Diamond Rain Watts, 16, also died from suicide on March 22. She, like her boyfriend Whiteshield, was a skater.
Both deaths were followed by vigils at the park. Many expressed their emotions with paint throughout the park. But in mid-April, the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department painted over the first mural. The threat of Whiteshield’s mural being removed felt disrespectful to his friend and fellow skater Gylmichael Guillaume.
“This artwork is basically for our fallen friend, for our friend Isaiah Whiteshield who committed suicide,” he said. “He was basically like the best skateboarder in this town, probably in the state.”
Guillaume said the visit with Booker offered hope. He hopes it inspires new motivation by the mayor and council to take care of, not just the skate park, but the community.
The mayor listened as the skaters shared their concerns. Among them is how the bathrooms at the park remain locked and the water doesn’t work. They also shared how they take the responsibility in keeping up with the trash because they say it’s rarely picked up otherwise.
“Hopefully, talking with the mayor today, it seemed like it really opened his eyes,” he said. “It’s not just about here; I hope it gets them to start doing something to take care of the sidewalks and the streets.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.