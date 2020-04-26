A Lawton councilman said he will continue to push for the opportunity to provide input as city leaders make decisions about containing the spread of COVID-19.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who has repeatedly asked for the full council to be given the chance for input, filed a citizens complaint with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office April 18, complaining Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk have taken the authority to make decisions on behalf of the City of Lawton without consultation with the rest of the City Council. Fortenbaugh’s complaint said he has asked the men to include the entire council in discussions, but they are not willing to do so, continuing to make decisions without discussion or support from the council.
Fortenbaugh’s complaint was the first item of discussion at Thursday’s special council meeting, one of at least four special meetings the council has held since mid-March to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Booker said the original reason for calling the meeting was to respond to Fortenbaugh’s concerns, but the discussion expanded after Gov. Kevin Stitt released a plan Wednesday to used a three-staged approach to reopen the state’s businesses.
Every council member and Booker responded to Fortenbaugh’s complaints Thursday. After the meeting, he said his concerns had not been addressed.
“Ninety percent was storytelling. A bunch was bashing me, because I made that complaint,” Fortenbaugh said. “I don’t know why we had it; there was nothing to act on.”
Fortenbaugh said his concern remains the fact that Booker and Burk — acting under the provisions of Chapter 8 of City Code — make decisions and then put out directives without input from him or other members of the council. He said his concerns are about specific directives as well as the fact that decisions are made and announced without council input.
“I want to know what’s going on, at the very least. I want the ability to have input. I’d rather have some input,” he said, adding constituents have posed questions to him that he cannot immediately answer because decisions were made and announced before he was aware of them.
Other council members don’t agree, saying Chapter 8 gives authority in civil emergencies to the mayor and (under an amendment enacted by the council in early April) mayor pro tem, who must act in concert. Disagreements between those two city officials are to be referred to the full council, a directive also added this month.
Burk referenced that council revision of existing code, as well as state statute that assigns authority in times of civil emergencies, in his comments defending city actions. He said state government gives local government the authority to act in emergencies, and Lawton City Code establishes the mayor as the person with authority to act. Burk also said Chapter 8 was crafted years ago by people who never foresaw an on-going pandemic.
The code was intended for short-term emergencies such as tornadoes and floods, he said, adding that is why the council voted unanimously in early April to expand that authority to include the mayor pro tem and a second council member (in this instance, Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren) designated to step in if the mayor or mayor pro temp can’t fulfill their duties.
Burk said the code specifies the mayor and mayor pro tem are to act in concert and “we have been doing exactly that.”
Burk said the council has met several times, referencing a four and one-half hour session where the council met “to answer five questions.” He said legal staff has indicated such full council discussions should be to seek consensus rather than an actual vote because city code gives the authority for decisions to the mayor and mayor pro tem. He said Fortenbaugh voted in favor of that change in Chapter 8 provisions.
“You may feel guilty about how you voted, you may want to pull back,” Burk said. “I think it’s sad that we have tried to polarize this council.”
Burk also cited Fortenbaugh’s apparent desire to make the council meet four or five times a week, or insisting that Burk tell Fortenbaugh how he would vote (Fortenbaugh said neither claim was true).
Warren said there are those (he did not identify who) trying to politicize the process, adding the city’s response to the pandemic “should be a non-political situation.” Warren said many comments being posted on social media “are not true” and neither was the complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office.
“I believe politics is the reason that this has risen,” he said, adding that if Fortenbaugh had changed his mind about voting in favor of amending Chapter 8’s civil emergency provisions, “there was a recourse” beyond filing an AG complaint.
Other council members said city leaders are doing the best they can in difficult times.
“It’s a no-win situation,” said Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, explaining that if people’s lives are lost, residents will ask why the city didn’t do more, but if actives cases and deaths are kept low, people will complain the city did too much.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said no council member has liked the decisions that have had to be made, adding those decisions are never going to make everyone happy. Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said she knows she can ask questions and challenge decisions she doesn’t like, adding that if she feels decisions were not safe, “I would not agree with them.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said the city has to make decisions and move forward, focusing on keeping residents safe as the city reopens businesses.