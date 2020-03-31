Mayor Stan Booker is imposing a curfew on Lawtonians, banning all but employees of essential businesses from the streets of Lawton between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., beginning April 1. The directive, which Booker announced Tuesday, also includes an extension of the Civil Emergency Proclamation to April 30 and further restricting social gatherings to six or less people, while expanding the list of businesses that may be open during the Civil Emergency.
Mayor imposes curfew, extends Civil Emergency Proclamation
Kim McConnell
