PRYOR — A Lawton man died Wednesday morning in Mayes County following a wreck the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported was caused by driving under the influence.
Christopher Simmons, 34, died at the scene of the accident on Elliott/U.S. 69A, approximately 1 mile south of Pryor.
Simmons was driving a Hyundai Veloster southbound on Elliott/U.S. 69A shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop at a stop sign, failed to negotiate the intersection, went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled twice, according to the OHP report. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
One passenger was not injured. A second passenger, Mack Shell, 31, of Stilwell was admitted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa in good condition with head injuries.
Both passengers were wearing seatbelts.
Investigators determined Simmons was driving under the influence and cited DUI as the collision’s cause.
