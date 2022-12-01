Lights
Comstock

PRYOR — A Lawton man died Wednesday morning in Mayes County following a wreck the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported was caused by driving under the influence.

Christopher Simmons, 34, died at the scene of the accident on Elliott/U.S. 69A, approximately 1 mile south of Pryor.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

