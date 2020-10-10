OKLAHOMA CITY – A Lawton man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a gun charge stemming from a December 2019 road rage incident on Interstate 44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike.
Nathan R. Rollins Jr., 29, was sentenced Friday in the U.S. Western District Court to serve 120 months in prison for possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to unlawful possession of an AR-15.
Senior U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton sentenced Rollins to the statutory maximum for the offense, followed by three years of supervised release.
Rollins was driving a vehicle with Martavious Gross in the passenger seat on Dec. 11, 2019, when the incident happened.
According to court testimony, when the men believed they’d been cut off by another driver, Gross rolled down his window, yelled at the other driver and made obscene gestures. Rollins slowed down for a moment and then sped up to catch the other vehicle. When they caught up to the other vehicle, Gross brandished a firearm for the driver of the other vehicle to see, and then fired at the vehicle.
While responding to a 911 call, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper saw Rollins’ vehicle and clocked it at 106 mph. After stopping the vehicle, the trooper found an AR-15 rifle loaded with a high capacity magazine, a handgun believed to have been fired in the incident, two black masks, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to testimony. Rollins and Gross were then arrested.
“In imposing the sentence, the Judge not only considered the serious nature of Rollins’ crime, but also his lengthy history of domestic violence, including a conviction in 2019 in Comanche County for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and his history of abusing firearms,” Downing said. “The Judge concluded that a lengthy sentence was necessary to protect the public from Rollins’ escalating pattern of violent conduct.”
Gross pleaded guilty March 10 to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm while being subject to a domestic violence protective order. He is in custody and awaiting sentencing.