Lawton Heritage Association will sponsor a Photos With Santa event Dec. 5 at the Mattie Beal Home, Southwest 5th and Summit.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
Admission will allow participants to take their own photos with Santa, while listening to Christmas music, making a balloon animal and listening to a Christmas story. The historic home will be decorated for the holidays.
Additional information is available via lawtonheritageassociation@gmail.com or by calling (580) 678-3156.