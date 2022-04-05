The Easter Bunny is visiting the Mattie Beal Home.
Lawton Heritage Association will hold Mattie’s Easter Party from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the historic Mattie Beal Home, Southwest 5th and Summit. Admission is $5 per person, payable at the door. No reservations are required.
The home will be decorated for Easter and the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures that visitors can take with their own cameras. Guests also will be able to make balloon animals, participate in an egg hunt, get Easter tattoos and participate in a craft project.
Questions may be directed to lawtonhertiageassociation.inc@gmail.com or by calling (580) 678-3156.