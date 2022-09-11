For what would have been Mattie Beals 143rd birthday the Lawton Heritage Association hosted a tea party to celebrate the occasion. The event was held at the Mattie Beal house and attended by over 30 patrons including Mayor of Lawton Stan Booker.
To start the festivities guests were treated to a tea party luncheon which featured four different types of hot teas, sandwiches, fresh fruits, and deserts. Mary Jane Jones, who ran the kitchen, went through all the different options for teas that people could choose from, including library blend, Moroccan mint, jasmine petal, and their newest addition monkey picked white.
“There is a very fun story behind that one,” Jones said. “the monks would send monkeys up tall trees to pick the leaves and bring them back down, so we felt like we had to give that one a try.”
After lunch the house staff took guests on a tour of the home, sharing Mattie Beals history and what makes this house so special.
Janie Brown the President of the Lawton Heritage Association gave some insight into why they decide to host a tea party to celebrate and how this event helps them keep the house up and running.
“We like to do a tea because she was so personable,” Brown said. “She loved people and she would have loved to be here for this, but it’s also a good fundraiser for us and helps keep us going because we do work on a budget that is funded by people and their donations.”