For what would have been Mattie Beals 143rd birthday the Lawton Heritage Association hosted a tea party to celebrate the occasion. The event was held at the Mattie Beal house and attended by over 30 patrons including Mayor of Lawton Stan Booker.

To start the festivities guests were treated to a tea party luncheon which featured four different types of hot teas, sandwiches, fresh fruits, and deserts. Mary Jane Jones, who ran the kitchen, went through all the different options for teas that people could choose from, including library blend, Moroccan mint, jasmine petal, and their newest addition monkey picked white.