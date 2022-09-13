DUNCAN — Matt Mercado, a rising country musician, will perform with his band The Texas Hands at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
At 16 years old, Mercado competed in two rounds of competition for “The Voice,” the NBC music series. While he was invited to return to the show for another round, Mercado opted to move to Nashville and pursue a career as a singer/songwriter instead.
While there, Mercado wrote and performed with a host of professionals, including Wade Hayes, Monte Holmes, Jeff Hyde, Clint Daniels and Roger Springer.
Mercado’s single, “I Should Have Never Left Mexico,” charted as a top 40 independent release in 2019.
Mercado was involved in rodeo and cowboy competitions, competing in calf roping and team roping as a teenager, before becoming a musician. Mercado’s most recent single, “Before The Last Teardrop Falls,” is a cover of the classic Freddy Fender track, as well as a homage to his Mexican heritage.
Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at www.chisholmtrailarts.com or by calling Chisholm Trail Arts Council at 252-4160.