Matt Mercado

 Courtesy Photo

DUNCAN — Matt Mercado, a rising country musician, will perform with his band The Texas Hands at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

At 16 years old, Mercado competed in two rounds of competition for “The Voice,” the NBC music series. While he was invited to return to the show for another round, Mercado opted to move to Nashville and pursue a career as a singer/songwriter instead.

