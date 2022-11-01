OKLAHOMA CITY – Registration is open through Dec. 1 for the Spring 2023 session of the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps, a free math tutoring program for Oklahoma public school and public charter school students in grades seven through nine.

The program provides 50-minute virtual tutoring sessions three times a week for 12 weeks, in groups of no more than four students. The Oklahoma State Department of Education provides any needed technology or internet access, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day.

