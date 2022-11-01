OKLAHOMA CITY – Registration is open through Dec. 1 for the Spring 2023 session of the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps, a free math tutoring program for Oklahoma public school and public charter school students in grades seven through nine.
The program provides 50-minute virtual tutoring sessions three times a week for 12 weeks, in groups of no more than four students. The Oklahoma State Department of Education provides any needed technology or internet access, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day.
The Spring 2023 OMTC session will take place Jan. 8 through April 15, 2023, pausing for spring break March 12-25, 2023. Students participating in the Fall 2022 session do not need to register for the Spring 2023 session.
“The Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps pilot program conducted in the spring of 2022 resulted in substantial gains for participating students,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Although recovery will take time and a multitiered approach, this investment in improved student outcomes is moving the needle in the right direction and I encourage Oklahomans to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Live informational meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 15 for families interested in learning more about the program.