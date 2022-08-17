OKLAHOMA CITY — The Math Tutoring Corps initiative offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is encouraging interested Oklahoma families to register their students for free, high-dosage tutoring in mathematics.
Beginning in September, trained tutors will work with groups of no more than four students in grades 7, 8 and 9 to reinforce the math processes they are studying in class and prepare them for higher-level coursework. The tutoring will be done virtually and is designed for students who seek targeted support for growth in grade-level mathematics. Students will attend three 50-minute online tutoring sessions per week.
The OSDE launched a successful pilot program for Math Tutoring Corps in Spring 2022, with nearly 400 participants. A post-pilot survey revealed:
• 90 percent of participants increased their understanding of mathematics.
• 84 percent of families said participating students were more confident about math.
• 84 percent of students indicated they would be more likely to persevere after making a mistake.
Students are eligible to participate in one or both of the OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps sessions during the 2022-23 school year. Each session can accommodate up to 1,500 students. The first runs Sept. 18 through Nov. 19; the second in spring 2023. The OSDE will provide any needed technology or internet access, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day. Registration is due by Sept. 1.