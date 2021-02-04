Lawton’s effort to improve its image and increase its parks and recreational opportunities took a major step this week when staffers from HALFF and Associates spent two days in Lawton conducting their first meetings as part of a contract to provide city officials with a master parks plan.
HALFF personnel Nate Clair and Kendall Howard were in Lawton Tuesday to conduct a meeting of the steering committee, then Wednesday they spent much of the day with a pair of stakeholders listening sessions.
In the evening they conducted their first public event on Zoom and let citizens know the steps the group is taking as it formulates the master plan that will guide city staffers and the city council in the future.
“We came down in December and did some preliminary work, evaluating the existing facilities and taking notes,” HALFF representative Clair said. “This week marks the first part of our interaction with city leaders and those who have a vested interest in the city’s system.”
Lawton has 70 parks that cover more than 640 acres. There are also three existing indoor recreation centers — Owen’s Multi-Purpose Center, H.C. King Center and Patterson Center — and 3.7 miles of existing trails.
The goal of the plan is to enhance existing parks, increase trail connectivity, accommodate future growth, build integration with Fort Sill and the Lawton Public Schools among other groups, do a needs assessment, and then recommend an implementation action plan.
The HALFF team said it will spend nearly a year before handing city leaders their conclusions.
Among the next step is the mailing of a survey to around 500 local residents with the hope of getting 400 or so to give them a good statistical picture. Residents who will receive the survey from ETC will be able to clearly recognize the envelope which will include the survey and a letter from Mayor Stan Booker. Residents who receive the survey can either fill it out and mail it or go online and fill out the questions and offer input.
However, anyone can take part in helping shape the master plan by going to the following website: www.lawtonparksplan.com/vpe
The site includes information about the process of determining local needs including interactive maps and places where residents can take part in various surveys to let HALFF know their own ideas of improving the city parks and sports facilities.
Residents need to visit the website before Feb. 19 when the responses will be gathered to help prepare the master plan. However, the HALFF team said three more public meetings are planned in the next couple of months to give residents a chance to help drive the planning of the master plan.
Longtime Lawton businessman Ross Hankins, a long-time supporter of youth sports and current chairman of the Lawton Parks and Recreation Committee, urged Lawtonians to get behind the effort and offer their input.
“We looked at 10 of the top companies in the United States and HALFF was the one we selected because of their reputation,” Hankins told those on the Zoom meeting Wednesday evening. “Of the $20 million dedicated in the PROPEL bond issue that our citizens passed, $8 million is dedicated for the proposed indoor sports facility and the other $12 million is for parks and other needs.
“That’s been the biggest problem Lawton has faced in the past, we didn’t have the money to fix up our sports complexes and parks. This plan should give us some direction on what steps to take in the future.”
Jeff Temple, director of the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, indicated that was indeed the case and that funding is always an issue.
“We have too many parks and some of those are just empty spaces that have no amenities,” Temple told those who took park in the online meeting. “The city may explore selling some of those to homeowners, or HOAs (home owner associations) or possibly developers. It has become a problem of maintaining all of them.”
According to Howard, stakeholders had numerous points that they asked the HALFF team to consider when preparing the master plan.
“They talked about creating destination parks,” Howard said. “Elmer Thomas Park is a facility that may be used to not only serve local citizens but visitors as well. They talked about the older equipment in many parks and the need for upgrades and they expressed a desire to improve the youth sports complexes.
“Another goal they discussed are ways to get kids away from their screens and get them into the parks. We take notes and will try and incorporate as many ideas as we can into the plan.”