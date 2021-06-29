Lawton’s mass transit system will hold community meetings July 15 as part of the process to craft a new transmit master plan.
A meeting with stakeholders will be held at 10 a.m. July 15, while a session for the general public will begin at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C.
Ryan Landers, vice president of Hendrickson Transportation Group, said online community surveys already have been released to the public at LATS’ website: ridelats.com. He said the next step in the process is to organize community meetings with key stakeholders and the general public.
Those meetings will include information about the master plan which is expected to guide the mass transit system, its five fixed routes, paratransit routes and the Fort Sill shuttle service in coming years. LATS and City of Lawton officials already are discussing upgrades they want in the system, to include a new site for the downtown transfer center (now located along Southwest B Avenue, west of Southwest 4th Street) that will allow for construction of an indoor facility; and changes in routes, to include shorter 30-minute routes in west Lawton, along with a “hub” site.
The new transfer center is to be located somewhere in the downtown Lawton area, but officials haven’t publicly identified that site.