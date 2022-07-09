Police said a whole mess of drugs and some pit bull puppies in deplorable conditions led to charges that put a Lawton man in jail.
Cameron Pippins, 22, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with five felonies: two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping/selling drugs; aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to animals, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Lawton Police Special Operations Unit detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at Pippins’ home at 1512 NW 47th while he was already in custody for an active warrant, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators said they found Roxy M30 pills, marijuana, meth and amphetamine pills as well as several digital scales and plastic baggies. Several hundred rounds of ammunition also were recovered.
Police reported there were 91 Roxy M30 pills (counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl), 29 amphetamine pills, 5 grams of meth and 164 grams of marijuana recovered, the affidavit states.
During the search, investigators said they discovered three small pit bull puppies inside an empty room surrounded by fecal matter. Their ribs and hip bones were showing, according to the affidavit. Lawton Animal Control took the puppies.
Pippins, who is being held on $200,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.