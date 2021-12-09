This year has marked a return to many normal activities, including Prince Hall Lodge #9’s long-standing holiday tradition with the students, staff and families of Bishop School.
Members of the Masonic Lodge headed to the elementary school Wednesday for their annual Christmas giveaway: presenting Christmas baskets to 12 Bishop School’s families, and checks to two Bishop elementary school teachers.
Robert Porter, master of Prince Hall Lodge #9, said the Christmas giveaway is part of the lodge’s mission of doing good in the community, both to benefit others and to show the youth they mentor why it is important to work to make the community a better place. And, the program is directly linked to Bishop School, with whom the lodge has had a long-standing relationship.
“Some of our members have had kids and grandkids out here. We don’t want to forget about them,” Porter said, of the small school which may not be as noticeable as other larger schools in the county. “It’s very worthwhile for the kids.”
Porter said over the years, the relationship has meant holiday programs, participating in events such as track and field day, and even doing tasks as simple as mowing the grass.
The holiday programs — the lodge also does something at Easter — are especially important.
“It helps offset expenses for the holiday,” Porter said, explaining that providing food items and other things in gift baskets means families will be able to spend their money on other things at Christmas.
Lodge members didn’t forget about the adults of Bishop School. Wednesday’s donation included $500 that was split between teachers Paula Bowen and Celeste Ulrich. Porter said while the lodge used to donate supplies and materials to teachers, they have decided the better action was giving funds/gift cards to the teachers and let them buy what they want and need for their classrooms and students.
Bowen, who has a classroom full of second graders, smiled as she pondered the materials that could further her classroom lessons.
“I’ll probably buy an analog clock,” Bowen said, explaining that while digital technology is important into today’s high tech society, students still need to be able to tell time the traditional way, using a traditional clock face.